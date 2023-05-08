LeBron James’ Son, Bronny James, Commits To USC

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Bronny James has made his college decision. The 18-year-old has committed to USC and will play for the Trojans men’s basketball team.

The Sierra Canyon star made the announcement on Saturday (May 6) via Instagram. He shared a photo of himself in the USC Trojans locker room, followed by a graphic where he is edited into the Trojans’ red and yellow uniform. “Fight on *peace sign emoji* #committed,” the McDonald’s All-American wrote in the caption.

Bronny’s future was a huge topic of discussion over the last few years, especially as his father LeBron James’ career is seemingly winding down and he has expressed interest in playing with his son in the NBA. The L.A. Times reported that Ohio State and Oregon were potential landing spots for the talented guard. It was also rumored that he would ponder playing for the G League Ignite.

“Congratulations to my son on his next journey, on picking a great university,” King James said after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. “I’m proud of him.”

This is a huge step for Bronny, who the four-time NBA Champion believes will be the first person in his family to go to college.

“This is an incredible thing […] Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super-cool […] USC is getting a great kid. He’s there to play basketball, (but) they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while.”