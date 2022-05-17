Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

LeBron James Names His Top 5 Rap Albums Of All Time

The Los Angeles Laker was also tasked with choosing between the classic '90s flicks 'Juice' and 'Boyz n the Hood.'

LeBron James Wearing Hoodie
Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James has expressed his affinity for rap music and Hip-Hop culture throughout his career, resulting in the Los Angeles Laker becoming the top ambassador of the genre in all of sports. On Monday (May 16), James, who has a bit of free time on his hands given his team’s failure to make the playoffs this season, held a Q&A session on Twitter, during which he answered a few pressing questions fans had. One fan asked what he considers his top five rap albums of all time.

In response, James named albums from a few legends, particularly showing love to the East and West Coasts. “The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real!” he wrote.

In addition to naming his favorite albums to spin, the 4x NBA Champion was also tasked with choosing between the classic ’90s flicks Juice and Boyz n the Hood, with James settling on the latter.

Yet, when asked why he hasn’t expanded on his role as A&R for 2 Chainz’s 2019 album Rap or Go to the League and begun to sign rap talent of his own, James says he’d rather be a tastemaker than an actual executive. “Cause I don’t have a record label,” he wrote. “I just have a [ear] for great [music].”

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad