LeBron James Names His Top 5 Rap Albums Of All Time

NBA superstar LeBron James has expressed his affinity for rap music and Hip-Hop culture throughout his career, resulting in the Los Angeles Laker becoming the top ambassador of the genre in all of sports. On Monday (May 16), James, who has a bit of free time on his hands given his team’s failure to make the playoffs this season, held a Q&A session on Twitter, during which he answered a few pressing questions fans had. One fan asked what he considers his top five rap albums of all time.

In response, James named albums from a few legends, particularly showing love to the East and West Coasts. “The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real!” he wrote.

Top 5 hip hop albums? — Sierra Porter (@SierraAPorter95) May 17, 2022

In addition to naming his favorite albums to spin, the 4x NBA Champion was also tasked with choosing between the classic ’90s flicks Juice and Boyz n the Hood, with James settling on the latter.

Boyz n the hood — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Yet, when asked why he hasn’t expanded on his role as A&R for 2 Chainz’s 2019 album Rap or Go to the League and begun to sign rap talent of his own, James says he’d rather be a tastemaker than an actual executive. “Cause I don’t have a record label,” he wrote. “I just have a [ear] for great [music].”