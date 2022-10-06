LeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An “Alien”

NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama has sent shockwaves through the basketball world following an electrifying performance against the NBA’s G League Ignite team on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Wembanyama, the projected top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, put forth a monstrous stat-line of 37 points, including seven three-pointers made, five blocks, and four rebound in an exhibition showcase, which his French club, the Metropolitans 92, lost 115-122.

The 7’4″ 18-year-old’s blend of size, speed, and a soft shooting touch mesmerized fans and solidified his standing as the most coveted NBA prospect since LeBron James, who went No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft. The four-time NBA champion recently gave his reaction to Wembanyama’s stateside debut, deeming the international prospect as an “alien” due to his outlandish skills and metrics.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” LeBron said of Wembanyama. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

Although the teen walked off the court with a blemish on his team’s record on Tuesday, attendees and those viewing at home were the real winners. His highlights alone have basketball fans salivating at the thought of him bringing his talents to the NBA next season, and general managers around the league have already begun the tanking process to ensure they’ll have the best odds of landing the prized big-man when next summer’s draft comes around.

According to many scouts, Wembanyama is a generational talent and has garnered comparisons to both Kevin Durant, who is considered the arguable best pure scorer in NBA history, and fellow Frenchman Rudy Goebert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. With that kind of praise, it’s evident that Wembanyama is a name that sports fans will become familiar with, sooner than later.

Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 will face off against the G League Ignite on Thursday (Oct. 6) in the second game of their exhibition showcase. The game will take place at The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev. at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and be available to stream on the NBA app.

