Lil Wayne Says LeBron James Is The Greatest NBA Player Over Michael Jordan

Lil Wayne believes that LeBron James is the greatest NBA player of all-time, even ahead of fellow basketball icons Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

During a recent appearance on Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast, the 40-year-old rapper was asked to choose between Bryant, Jordan and James as the NBA’s G.O.A.T., based on athletic accomplishments alone. Weezy responded by saying that James is first on his list, with Jordan coming in second and Kobe rounding out the top of his list. He also makes it clear that his answer is unbiased, being that he doesn’t have as close of a relationship with LeBron in comparison to the Black Mamba, whom he was close friends with prior to his death in 2020.

“Bron, I don’t know Bron personally so my answer for Bron would be from afar,” he began. “My answer for Bron is on the court. Bron, you gotta remember, I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. As a kid, you don’t know too much about the ins and outs of the game.”

He says he initially felt that Jordan was the best ever based on him winning multiple championships in a row, but that LeBron winning NBA titles with three different franchises sealed the deal, and is the more impressive feat.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with his MVP trophy and Finals trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“I got old enough to know how hard it is to f**king do it back-to-back-to-back,” he said of Jordan’s two three-peats as a Chicago Bulls star. “So that’s where he got his respect with me, and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest. It’s very hard to do, and that ni**a Bron did that shit with three different teams.”

Wayne continued, adding “That right there… he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those muthaf**kin’ teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

The rap star’s choice may have been unexpected given his fandom of Kobe Bryant, which he’s professed as his favorite on numerous occasions in the past. In 2009, Tunechi paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers star with a song named after Bryant, his favorite basketball player of all-time. Following the death of the five-time NBA champion and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, Wayne honored Kobe and their family with an updated version of the track at the 2020 BET Awards, which was later included on the re-release of his No Ceilings mixtape later that year.

Watch Lil Wayne’s All The Smoke interview below.