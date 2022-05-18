Lil Wayne Threatens To Have Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban “Smacked”

One of Hip-Hop’s most avid sports fans, Lil Wayne has a history of injecting himself into rivalries between teams, with the rap legend usually coming up on the winning end. However, Weezy lost his composure following the Game 7 matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), threatening to have Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban assaulted the following Tuesday (May 17) in response to a tweet Cuban wrote poking fun at the rapper.

Lil Wayne responds to Mark Cuban then deleted it. What on earth ? pic.twitter.com/tRlrgyUICB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2022

A friend and longtime fan of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, Wayne made it clear he was rooting for the Suns, particularly when the rapper dubbed Mavs superstar Luka Doncic a “ho” in a tweet the previous Sunday (May 8). So, when the Mavs closed out Paul and the Suns in a 123-90 blowout, Mark Cuban decided to revisit Weezy’s appraisal of Doncic, responding to the tweet with a photo of the rapper sitting courtside and a lyric from his 2018 hit “Uproar.”

While Cuban’s tweet appeared to be in jest, Wayne took things a step further, threatening to have Cuban “smacked” and warning that he’ll urinate in the billionaire owner’s mouth. While Wayne would quickly delete that tweet, he would follow up with another, writing “Ya lil b**ch it’s up.”

The exchange is a far cry from a decade prior when Wayne gushed about his experience meeting and partying with Cuban after the Mavericks won the franchise’s first championship back in 2011.