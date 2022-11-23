Collegiate Football Recruit Loses Scholarship For Rapping N-Word On Camera

A sign welcoming Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators is seen outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by )

The University of Florida has rescinded its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after the top recruit rapped the n-word on social media. According to Sports Illustrated, the top recruit was seen in a video, riding in a car and singing “welcome back” followed by the slur.

Stokes confirmed the news with a statement on Twitter, sharing that he would no longer be suiting up for the Gators.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media,” he wrote. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.”

“I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play . My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself on and off the field.”

Stokes, who had been committed to Florida since July 7, is ranked as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He had previously taken interest in joining Penn State University.

According to Yahoo Sports, the high school student excelled with 27 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions in seven games last season. His junior year stands as the highlight of his career with 2,672 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over a full season.