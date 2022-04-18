Master P Wants To Coach The Los Angeles Lakers Alongside Shaquille O’Neal

After Jeannie Buss, owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, fired head coach Frank Vogel on April 11 following the team’s disappointing 33-49 season, Master P threw in his bid to step into the role.

During a brief chat with TMZ on Sunday (April 17), the No Limit Records founder expressed his interest in coaching the team, saying, “This Hollywood, anything can happen out here.”

Though the mogul doesn’t have a personal relationship with Buss, he boldly stated, “Tell her to bring me up for an interview.” When the cameraman assured him that Buss watches TMZ, the “Make Em Say Ugh” rapper completed his pitch: “Bring me in, I can help get us some Ws, championships […] At least give me a shot.” In the past, he tried to become the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans and was contracted twice as a pre-season player with the Hornets in ’98 and the Raptors in ’99.

When asked his thoughts on coaching LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Master P said he believes they’re in need of alpha males to run the team, suggesting that he’d bring in Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal to be his assistant coach.

“I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that.”

As far as the Lakers not being part of the 2022 playoffs, he expressed, “We ain’t even used to that. I’m a big fan of the Lakers from Magic Johnson to all the greats that have been there. Kobe Bryant. We’ve never seen [anything] like this before.” Shaq has not responded to the loose offer, but we at least hope the Lakers front office extends a meeting.

Watch Master P talk all things Lakers below.