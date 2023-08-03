Method Man Swaps Jerseys With Aaron Rogers At NY Jets Training Camp

Method Man made a big splash with his appearance at the New York Jets’ training camp this week, with a portion of his visit being captured on video.

The actor and Wu-Tang Clan member stopped by the Jets’ practice facility, taking the time to share a few words of wisdom to the entire team before swapping signed jerseys with franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Sporting a Jets hat and a Jets towel draped around his neck, the 52-year-old walked onto the field and was greeted with a round of applause from the players, whom he briefly addressed while in a loose huddle.

Method Man attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“All right, I wanna do a quote from Bill Parcells, is that alright with y’all?” he asked the team, which obliged his request. “You may fool the whole world down the pathway of years,” he said. “And get pats on the back as you pass. But your final reward will be heartache and tears if you cheat the man in the glass.”

In another part of the clip, Meth can be seen chatting with Rodgers while signing and swapping jerseys with him. Rodgers, an unabashed rap fan, tells Meth “it’s funny, these kids have no idea” in reference to those of younger generations unfamiliar with the Wu-Tang legacy. In return, Meth deemed Rodgers a “legend” before promising that the former Green Bay Packer will see him “at all the home games.” He also asserted he is a longtime Jets season ticketholder.

As he’s become a symbol for physical fitness in recent years, Method Man has been as open as ever about his love for athletics, particularly football, which he previously participated in himself. “I played as a kid and now I’m a big football fan,” the New York native once told ESPN.

“You wouldn’t believe who my favorite team of all time is, though. It’s the Cincinnati Bengals back in the day when they were playing and losing in the Super Bowl,” he revealed. “Kenny Anderson, Cris Collinsworth. That was my team.”

Meth isn’t the only person in his family with a passion for the gridiron. His son Raekwon Smith, was a high school standout on the football field and enjoyed a successful collegiate career while playing at Stony Brook University.