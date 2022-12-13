Michael B. Jordan Named Part Owner Of AFC Bournemouth Soccer Team

Creed III director, multifaceted actor, and producer Michael B. Jordan is now embarking on the sports world as a part owner of a soccer club.

According to Deadline, the Newark, N.J. native has invested in the English soccer team AFC Bournemouth as the leader of a minority ownership group alongside American businessman Bill Foley.

Although Jordan has portrayed a professional boxer and little league baseball player on the big screen, owning a sports team is a first for him. Foley will be taking on the club’s chairman position while working closely with the 35-year-old actor in areas like global marketing and the internationalization of the club.

Jordan may be one of the very few African-American A-listers to co-own an English soccer team. NBA star LeBron James became a part owner of Liverpool Football Club in 2011, with a 2 percent share in the team.

Per the outlet, the AFC currently holds the 14th position in the Premier League table. The team’s next home game will be against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day(Dec. 26).

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours,” Foley expressed in a statement to AFC. “I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

As for Jordan, he is currently gearing up for the premiere of the third installment of the Creed saga which is set to hit theaters on March 2, 2023. No word on whether Jordan will be in attendance for the upcoming home game.