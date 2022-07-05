Michael Jordan Chosen As Cover Star For Special Edition NBA 2K23 Games

NBA 2K23’s mission statement is the “year of greatness,” so 2K Games has acted accordingly and selected Michael Jordan as the cover star for two special editions of this year’s basketball simulator.

Today (July 5), 2K reveals they will celebrate 2023’s iteration of NBA 2K by giving two of its covers to the most famous athlete to wear #23: Michael Jordan. “Your Airness” will appear on NBA 2K23’s Michael Jordan Edition and the game’s premium Championship Edition. This marks Jordan’s fourth year on the cover of the popular video game.

Along with gracing the cover of two special editions of NBA 2K23, 2K Games is also bringing back the fan-favorite Jordan Challenge — a game mode last seen in NBA 2K11. In addition, the original challenges from NBA 2K11 have been revamped for NBA 2K23, alongside five new iconic Jordan moments for fans to enjoy.

Speaking on the legacy of the basketball legend and the significance of selecting Jodan as a premium cover star, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K Alfie Brody offered insight into their decision to go with the GOAT.

2K23 Championship Edition Cover

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23, we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” stated Brody. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.”

In addition to his praise for Jordan, Brody also spoke about the two limited editions that the former NBA star graces for the upcoming iteration of NBA2K.

“This limited-edition version will also offer players the opportunity to catch all the on-court action throughout the season with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass* included. We look forward to celebrating this game with the community when it’s released on September 9.”

During his time as the Chicago Bull’s fearless leader, Jordan became a four-time NBA All-Star, five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, six-time NBA World Champion, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Michael Jordan helped to revolutionize the NBA and the game of basketball forever with his signature grit and relentless determination to win, inspiring legends of tomorrow, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry.

2K Games is set to offer more cover athlete reveals within the next two days, along with the official release date for NBA2K23 and pricing. Pre-orders go live on July 7.

You can watch the trailer for NBA2K23’s Championship Edition and the premium Michael Jordan edition below.