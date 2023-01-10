Michael Strahan Seemingly Calls Out “Inhumane” Skip Bayless Tweets

TV personality Michael Strahan looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Michael Strahan has issued a response to remarks made by Skip Bayless following the game-ending injury of Damar Hamlin.

During Fox’s pregame show on Sunday (Jan. 08), the former NFL player addressed the commentary without directly naming Bayless as the offender.

“You know, I’ve struggled with this in a lot of ways because it’s so much just about being an athlete and experiencing being on the field and being that close to guys, and then you see something happen to a young man like that. You don’t have to be a football player to understand how big this was,” Strahan said.

“And you spoke about humanity. … There were things done here by someone here at this network that were inhumane.”

An announcement is displayed on the scoreboard as the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is postponed following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Strahan continued, “I’m sorry to take this route, but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. They understand that your words and what you say really have an impact on that young man’s family.”

During the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game, the Buffalo Bills defensive player suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the intense moment, Skip Bayless shared concerns with how the “NFL is considering postponing” the season-defining game, adding that it “seems so irrelevant.”

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

His reaction was met with with backlash from his peers, including Shannon Sharpe who was absent from the Jan. 3 episode of Undisputed to avoid an argument with his cohost. Additionally, Terrell Owens, Kendrick Perkins, and Stephen Jackson were among the former athletes and public figures who called-out Bayless for the timing and content of his tweet.

Watch Michael Strahan’s remarks below.