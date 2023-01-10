Michael Strahan Seemingly Calls Out “Inhumane” Skip Bayless Tweets

Michael Strahan has issued a response to remarks made by Skip Bayless following the game-ending injury of Damar Hamlin.
During Fox’s pregame show on Sunday (Jan. 08), the former NFL player addressed the commentary without directly naming Bayless as the offender.
“You know, I’ve struggled with this in a lot of ways because it’s so much just about being an athlete and experiencing being on the field and being that close to guys, and then you see something happen to a young man like that. You don’t have to be a football player to understand how big this was,” Strahan said.
“And you spoke about humanity. … There were things done here by someone here at this network that were inhumane.”
Strahan continued, “I’m sorry to take this route, but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. They understand that your words and what you say really have an impact on that young man’s family.”
During the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game, the Buffalo Bills defensive player suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the intense moment, Skip Bayless shared concerns with how the “NFL is considering postponing” the season-defining game, adding that it “seems so irrelevant.”
His reaction was met with with backlash from his peers, including Shannon Sharpe who was absent from the Jan. 3 episode of Undisputed to avoid an argument with his cohost. Additionally, Terrell Owens, Kendrick Perkins, and Stephen Jackson were among the former athletes and public figures who called-out Bayless for the timing and content of his tweet.
