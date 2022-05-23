Mike Tyson Comments On Plane Altercation During ‘Hotboxin’ Podcast

Weeks after an incident in which Mike Tyson assaulted a man on an airplane, the legendary boxer has publicly addressed the altercation (including what led to it), and the aftermath. During an episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, co-host DJ Whoo Kid mentioned the incident, with Tyson noting that he will not be charged.

Whoo Kidd revealed, “Mike just came from a nightmare on the plane.” To which Tyson responded, “Yes, and they said they ain’t gone pick up charges!” From there, Tyson added, “He was f*cking with me man,” with guest and former NBA star Matt Barnes commending him for keeping his composure. “You kept your poise for a long time,” Barnes told Tyson, who also recalled taking pictures with the passenger prior to the altercation. Revealing that his wife doesn’t like him flying on public planes, Tyson also admitted that he was “triggered” by the incident, as it made him resort to the physical violence that was prevalent in his past.

While the San Mateo District Attorney previously announced that it will not pick up charges against Tyson, the victim Melvin Townsend, is still able to file a civil lawsuit against Tyson. While it was revealed that Townsend has retained an attorney following the incident, he has yet to indicate whether he’ll take further legal action against Tyson.

Watch the full episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson below.