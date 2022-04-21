Mike Tyson’s Fight Mid-Flight Was Reportedly Provoked By Man Throwing A Water Bottle At Him

A video has surfaced from Wednesday (April 20) of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a fellow passenger who appeared to be badgering him on a scheduled flight from San Francisco to Florida.

Witnesses reported to TMZ that the passenger seemed overzealous upon realizing that he was seated behind the famed boxer, and Tyson even took a selfie with him. However, due to being “extremely intoxicated,” the man “wouldn’t stop provoking” Tyson, who asked him to relax.

Not long after, the 55-year-old struck the man’s face multiple times, as seen in the footage below, and then walked off the plane. Tyson’s representatives explained to TMZ early Thursday (April 21) that the altercation was not unprovoked. “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” they shared.

The alleged victim did receive medical attention and contacted local authorities. However, there’s no word on the status of an investigation.

This new incident comes less than a month after Tyson was seen remaining calm when a man challenged him to a fight and pulled out a firearm on him at a comedy show. The host of the event reportedly told the assailant to back off. As attendees seemed to panic briefly, Tyson sat in silence and, eventually, the gun was put away.

Watch the airplane incident unfold below.