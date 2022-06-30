Miles Bridges Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence In Los Angeles

NBA player Miles Bridges was arrested on Wednesday (June 29) in Los Angeles on a warrant for felony domestic violence. According to TMZ, an alleged argument between Bridges and an unnamed woman turned physical on Tuesday.

According to the report, the 24-year-old athlete left by the time law enforcement arrived and the woman required medical treatment. After turning himself in, Bridges was released on $130,000 bail.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges,” the team said in a statement Thursday according to ESPN. “We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The outlet reported Bridges, one of the Hornets’ top players is on track to becoming a restricted free agent in the upcoming weeks and could command a max contract.

He was extended an offer by the NBA team earlier this week.

“As an organization, we love Miles,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise, and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”