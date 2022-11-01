Skip to main content
Morehouse Cancels Basketball Event With Kanye West’s Donda Academy

The tournament was scheduled to take place on Nov. 6.

American rapper Kanye West onstage wearing beige
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Morehouse has taken a stance against Kanye West’s anti-semitic language

The Atlanta institute took to Twitter to announce they won’t be moving forward with a Nov. 6 basketball tournament set to feature Donda Academy facing off against The Skills Factory. 

On Monday (Oct. 31), the school released a statement regarding its decision citing its storied history of standing against racial and “socio-economical disparities” as a significant factor. 

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” its statement read. “We, therefore, cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Morehouse’s decision arrives in the aftermath of Donda Academy being dropped from the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics tournament. 

TMZ reported on Oct. 26 that the famous basketball tournament would be axing Ye’s team from this season’s schedule, citing his recent pattern of hurtful language as their motivation. 

Scholastic released a statement concerning their decision the same day, expressing that the former billionaire’s “words and actions violate our values as a company and a country” and that they wanted to ensure “a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect” at their tournaments.

