Naomi Osaka Launches KINLÒ Skincare For People Of Color

Naomi Osaka enters a new court with her latest move. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion has issued KINLÒ, a skincare brand launched specifically for people of color.

According to a press release, this is Osaka’s first company where she serves as CEO. The 23-year-old worked closely with GoDaddy to create the brand’s website and partnered with A-Frame, a Los Angeles-based holding company that develops talent-led sustainable personal care brands.

“We’re so honored to have worked with Naomi to turn her passion project into reality,” said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard in a press release. “GoDaddy is about empowering entrepreneurs everywhere to give their ventures a home online and to help them sell anything, anywhere. We’re thrilled to be that place for KINLÒ.”

Products available with the initial launch include the Active Golden Rays Sunscreen, which is described as a mineral-based sunscreen that will not leave a white cast on melanated skin, and hydrating lip balm, facial mist, and eye cream. Prices range from $14.99 to $30 for individual items or $50 for a full set. KINLÒ has plans to expand its skincare line, centered on both protection and recovery from the sun and blue light.

“Bringing KINLÒ to life was a personal and professional goal of mine. I am thrilled that my first entrepreneurial endeavor will be something meaningful to my community, and I couldn’t be more thankful for my team at A-Frame and GoDaddy,” shared the athlete.

Osaka continued, “Through my personal experience and learnings, I have found that Black, Brown, and other melanated skin-toned communities are often an after-thought in the discussion and research surrounding sun care, including being excluded from clinical studies on skin cancer. Additionally, there is a lack of sun protection products being made with melanated skin in mind. These points have all led me to create KINLÒ, a mission-first brand.”

The products were formulated by Osaka and Dr. Naana Boakye who serves as the brand’s Dermatology Director “to help ensure formulations are of the highest efficiency and standard and that education about skin cancer” is emphasized with a priority on “skin protection in the Black, Brown and Asian-Pacific communities.”

Vanessa Motley Coleman has been named Vice President and will oversee business operations along with the global team at A-Frame.

KINLÒ is named in homage to Osaka’s biracial and cultural heritage. Both Kin and Lo mean “gold” in Japanese and Haitian Creole respectively.

“I’m so excited to share KINLÒ with you! I founded KINLÒ (a functional skincare line for people with melanated skin) to address a public health need around skin cancer prevention within our POC communities,” the star athlete shared on Instagram. “Tennis can be challenging at times, but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for. It allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise. Hope you like it!”

Products from KINLÒ Skincare can be purchased here.