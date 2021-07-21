Naomi Osaka Claps Back At Megyn Kelly: “Do Better”

L–R: Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her Women’s Singles Final at the 2021 Australian Open, Megyn Kelly at Cipriani in New York City.

After slaying multiple magazine covers, Naomi Osaka faced criticism from conservative personalities who tried to use the features against the young tennis star.

The 23-year-old recently covered Vogue Japan, Vogue Hong Kong, TIME, and the 2021 Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated, to which former talk show host Megyn Kelly and sports analyst Clay Travis suggested Osaka’s latest accomplishments contradict her decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open after refusing to do press.

As VIBE previously reported, in May, Osaka decided not to play in the world-renowned tournament after her choice to skip press events for mental health reasons caused controversy. Kelly and Travis joined together on Twitter to comment on Osaka’s recent career moments as related to media coverage.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” Travis tweeted.

Along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actress/model Leyna bloom, Osaka was one of three history-making SI cover stars. She became the first Haitian and first Japanese woman, and first Black female athlete on the highly coveted cover.

Kelly followed up, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

However, Osaka did not let their biased critique go unchecked. In a now-deleted Tweet, the Grand Slam champion responded to the 50-year-old mother of three in defense of her career choices.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka tweeted. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

According to a follow-up tweet from Kelly, the exchange resulted in the tennis star blocking her on the platform.

“Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it,” declared Kelly.

Osaka has not publicly responded to blocking Kelly. The soft-spoken Olympian has plenty to keep her busy, as noted by Kelly and Travis. As VIBE previously reported, the athlete will share more of her story in an upcoming Netflix documentary produced by Lebron James. The self-titled project set to debut July 16, is a three-part series offering a never-before-seen intimate look at Osaka’s life on and off the court.

“I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me, I feel like I should be using it for something. I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path,” said Osaka in a statement on the documentary.

Watch the trailer for Naomi Osaka: Playing By Her Own Rules below: