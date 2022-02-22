NBA All-Star 2022: Lebron James’ Winning Shot, Steph Curry Wins Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game took place Sunday evening (Feb. 20) in Cleveland with former Cavaliers star and current Los Angeles Laker LeBron James’ squad edging out a 163–160 victory over Team Durant in a matchup that capped off a weekend of highlights and festivities.

James, who was playing in the 18th All-Star Game of his career, made the turnaround jumper that got his team to the target score of 163 points and finished with 24 points. However, fellow Ohio native and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry secured the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy by sinking an All-Star Game record of 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points in total, two shy of James’ teammate Anthony Davis’ record 52 points.

“It’s pretty special, obviously being back in Ohio,” said Curry while receiving the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy. “The trophy is very special. Very humble, very blessed.” Curry had an opportunity to surpass Davis’ record but missed his final 3-point attempt, after which James scored the game-winner, making him 5–0 in the new All-Star Game format, which stipulates that the leading vote-getter in each conference gets to draft their teams from a pool of fellow All-Stars.

The All-Star 2022 Weekend kicked off on Friday (Feb. 18) with the Clorox Rising Stars final, whereTeam Barry defeated Team Isiah 25–20. Detroit Pistons rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham was named Rising Stars MVP, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks for Team Barry.

On Saturday night (Feb. 19), the NBA Skills challenge took place with Cavaliers trio Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland defeating Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex) and Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey). Later on in the evening, Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns outpaced Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Los Angels Clipper Luke Kennard to win the NBA 3-point contest, pouring in a record-setting 29 points in the final round. Towns is the third big man to win the contest, following Kevin Love in 2012, and Dirk Nowitzki, who took home the trophy in 2006.

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, besting fellow leaper, Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson, in the final with an emphatic one-handed slam.

All in all, the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend was another triumph filled with athleticism and entertainment, with a number of highlights that made up for the occasional lowlight. (Slam Dunk Contest, anyone?)