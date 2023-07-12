NBA Approves Flopping And Coaches’ Challenges Rule Changes For 2023-2024 Season

Adam Silver the NBA Commissioner talks to the media before the start of the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The NBA isn’t afraid to make adjustments and recently approved two rule changes. Coaches’ challenges and player flopping will be handled differently in the 2023-2024 season.

NBA coaches will now be awarded a second challenge if their first one is successful. While teams are given their timeout back if their challenge is successful, that rule will not carry over to the second challenge even if it is successful. This is a rule change that teams and coaches have been pushing for for some time.

As for flopping, referees will now be handing out a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul when a player is charged with a flop, which will give their opponents the opportunity to take a free throw. The free throw will be standalone and will not include possession of the ball. Additionally, referees will not need to stop the game to call a flop; they can wait until the next natural game stoppage to call it out or add them to another call while reviewing a different play. Coaches will not be able to use a challenge on flopping calls.

The league’s current postgame flop penalty will remain in place and the financial penalty will be similar to that of technical fouls. Fines begin at $2,000 and go up based on subsequent offenses. The flopping rule change will be explored this upcoming season on a “trial basis” and revisited as necessary.

The NBA’s board of governors approved the changes during their annual meeting at the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Tuesday (July 11). The rule changes were reportedly unanimously agreed upon by the league’s competition committee, which is made up of players, coaches, governors, executives, referees, and union representatives.

