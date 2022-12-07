NBA Announces Regular Season Award, Unveils New Year-End Trophies

The NBA has unveiled a collection of new trophy designs for the league’s year-end awards, as well the introduction of a new award for the team with the best regular season record. Designed in partnership with Victor Solomon, who previously created the NBA’s 75th anniversary trophies, the hardware includes nods to some of the game’s most influential figures. The NBA’s Sportsmanship Award will be named after former Detroit Piston and executive Joe Dumars, who shared his reaction to the gesture.

“Winning the first NBA Sportsmanship Award and being the trophy’s namesake are among the greatest honors of my career,” said Dumars, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee. “The reimagined trophies represent the enduring legacy of past recipients and are a fitting way to honor those who will continue to raise the standard of excellence in our game.”

In addition to the new Sportsmanship Award, other honors that received a facelift were the NBA Twyman-Stokes Trophy, which is named after former Cincinnati Royals teammates Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes and given to the Teammate of the Year Award recipient.

The Red Auerbach Trophy, named after the late Boston Celtics head coach and given to the NBA Coach of the Year, was also redesigned. The trophy for the NBA Executive of the Year Award is in the form of a pyramid, representing the number of players in an NBA starting lineup.

The Maurice Podoloff Trophy is a new award that is named after the NBA’s first commissioner and given to the team with the most wins during the league’s regular season. The trophy features a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, sitting on a pedestal that combines the structures of the Eastern Conference post and the Western Conference rings.

Check out additional photos of the NBA’s redesigned trophies below.

