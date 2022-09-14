See Netflix’s New Trailer For ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary

Netflix has released the official trailer for its The Redeem Team sports documentary. Featuring previously unseen footage, the program explores the story of the 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball victory.

“The untold story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. Led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James, the 2008 US men’s Olympic basketball team had everything to lose. And everything to prove,” reads the streaming platform’s synopsis of the feature.

Courtesy of Netflix/IOC/John Huet

With both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as executive producers of the documentary, The Redeem Team is set to feature Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, interviews with the aforementioned NBA All-Stars as well as Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and more.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates,” shared Wade in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

For The Redeem Team, the Olympic Channel opened up its archives, marking Netflix’s first collaboration with the Olympic Channel. It’s also the Olympic Channel’s first time producing a film exclusively for a global streaming service. The Redeem Team program premieres on Netflix on Oct. 7th.

Watch the new trailer above.