NBA Trade Roundup: Nets Trade James Harden To 76ers For Ben Simmons And 5 Other Swaps You Should Know

After months of speculation, the Philadelphia 76ixers have traded former All-Star forward Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Nets guard and former NBA MVP and scoring champ James Harden in a blockbuster swap. As part of the trade, the Brooklyn Nets receive Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond—an unprotected, 2022 first-round pick (with right to defer until 2023) and 2027 first-round pick (top-eight protection through 2028; becomes two seconds if not conveyed). The Sixers receive Harden, as well as Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap in the trade.

Simmons’ arrival in Brooklyn ends the former Sixers cold war with the Philadelphia-based organization, which he hasn’t played a game for since the Sixers’ 2021 NBA Playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Harden, who the Houston Rockets traded to the Brooklyn Nets just games into the 2020-2021 NBA regular season, reportedly became displeased with the state of the Brooklyn Nets, who are currently on a losing streak. Thus far, Harden has played in 44 games for the Nets this season and was averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists (second in the NBA) in 37.0 minutes per game before sustaining a hamstring injury.

The 76ers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-22 and just three games out of first place in the conference. The Nets are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-26 and on a 10-game losing streak.

Check below for some of the other big trades from the NBA Trade Deadline that have created a ripple effect throughout the league.

The Portland Trail Blazers trade CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Nickeil Alexander-Waker, Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, Tomas Satoransky, 2022 first-round pick (protected Nos. 1-4 and Nos. 15-30; turns into Milwaukee’s 2025 first-rounder with top-four protection if not conveyed), 2026 second-round pick (more favorable between New Orleans and Portland), 2027 second-round pick. The Blazers would go on to flip Alexander-Walker and Satoransky to the Utah Jazz for Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles, 2022 second-round (from Utah via Memphis).

The Cleveland Cavaliers trade Ricky Rubio, 2022 first-round pick (lottery protection through 2023; turns into two seconds if not conveyed), 2022 second-round pick (from Cleveland, via Houston), 2027 second-round pick (from Cleveland, via Utah) to the Indiana Pacers for Caris LeVert, 2022 second-round pick (from Indiana, via Miami).

The Boston Celtics trade Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick (top-four protection) to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White.

The Sacramento Kings trade Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, 2023 second-round pick (protected for Nos. 56-60).

