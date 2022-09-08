Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, And More Star In NFL Kickoff Promo: Watch

Sports fans will soon come together to celebrate their favorite football teams in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. To amp up the return of the beloved sport, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Pusha T, and more came together for the NFL’s energetic pep rally video.

The “It Feels Good To Football” promo clip also features a recruited crowd of athletes, actors, and fans, cheering on various teams from the league. In the one-minute and 15-second clip, Simone Biles can be seen flipping through the pep rally crowd in a Houston Texans jersey, representing her home state and fiancé Jonathan Owens. Baltimore Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker also debuts his extraordinary surprising talent of opera singing.

NFL

“I had so much fun being a part of the pep rally!” Lil’ Wayne shared in a statement. “I knew I had to bring fire because pep rallies are full of energy, and football makes everyone feel that energy. I’m so hyped for the season to start! Go Pack Go!”

Pusha T also added, “The team really captured the excitement and hype that all communities have for the start of the season via the great energy in the building that day with the fans, the high school drum line and players that afternoon. Honored to be a part of the campaign, and looking forward to what’s next.”

NFL

Other celebrities included in the pep rally are: Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, who plays the piano; actor/rapper Young Dylan; Hip-Hop DJ phenom DJ Livia; LA Chargers’ Derwin James; New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan; TikTok and YouTube star Frankie LaPenna; Bills Mafia member Pinto Ron and pro-boxer Ryan Garcia.

Set to Dr. Dre’s iconic anthem, “Still D.R.E.,” the video pays tribute to the groundbreaking Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last year that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Airing on NBC, the 2022 NFL Kickoff game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday (Sept. 8) at SoFi Stadium. The Buffalo Bills will be up against the 2021 Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out the pumped-up pep rally video, “It Feels Good To Football” above.