The NFL Announces Streaming Platform NFL+

The NFL has revealed plans for a new streaming platform offering audiences a subscription plan for professional football content. In an announcement shared on Monday (July 25), NFL+ is set to provide access to live local and primetime NFL games.

As described in a press release, fans can take their game on the go with the new app on their phones or tablets. In addition to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, subscribers have access to live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives, and more.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” expressed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores starting at $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Users can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The premium plan offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL’s direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass.