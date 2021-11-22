Odell Beckham Jr. Expecting First Child With Girlfriend, Lauren Wood

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Sorry to break the hearts of those actively lusting over Odell Beckham Jr., but the NFL star has announced that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

Taking to Instagram with gorgeous maternity shots on Sunday (Nov. 21), the fitness trainer and model captioned the photoset, “ilyilyily” with a handful of emojis including a black heart and baby bottle. To which, the Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver replied, “Can’t wait baby!” The happy couple were also showered with love from family and friends.

Odell Beckham Sr. responded, “LOVE IT‼️ WHHHAAAA…” Teyana Taylor commented, “The cat is out da baggggggggggg. I could not hold this in!!!!!!!!!!!!! AunTEY’s baby is on deeee wayyyyyyyyy!”

The pair have shared many intimate moments from their relationship on social media. Earlier this month on OBJ’s 29th birthday, Wood honored her beau with a touching video filled with loving highlights to the tune of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Part II (On The Run).”

On the rare occasions in which the Louisiana native boasts about his relationship, each post is endearing and sentimental. On Valentine’s Day, he shared, “Behind every great man…..there’s a krazy Pisces with a pink hair! Happy vDay bubbas. Our love is ours! HOME…”

The two were first rumored to be dating in Nov. 2019 at OBJ’s birthday party and later confirmed their romance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2020.

The couple have not announced the gender of their child or shared a due date.