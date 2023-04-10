Odell Beckham Jr. Signs 1-Year, $15M Deal With Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl LVI champion, has inked a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million, ESPN reports. Beckham, 30, is guaranteed $15 million with his new contract and is set to become the AFC team’s go-to wide receiver in the 2023/2024 NFL season.

Both parties reached the deal 24 hours before Beckham was scheduled to meet with the New York Jets.

According to the outlet, the Ravens had been in contact with the star athlete since last season and spoke with him during the league’s annual meeting in March 2023.

Before joining Baltimore, Beckham joined the Los Angeles Rams in November 2021 after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He had five touchdowns over eight games with the Rams and two additional TDs across four postseason games. Odell became a first-time champion after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The former LSU receiver joins Baltimore just a month after Lamar Jackson requested a trade from the AFC North team. Jackson had long been disgruntled with the Ravens as contract negotiations have stalled, resulting in Baltimore placing a nonexclusive franchise tag on the Pro Bowl quarterback.

However, contract drama aside, “Action Jackson” appeared to be excited about his squad picking up No. 13. On Sunday (April 9), Lamar posted a photo to his Instagram showing the two men connecting on a Facetime call with both of the football players in good spirits.

“TRUZZ,” the Florida native captioned the photo, along with two thunderbolt emojis and a rocket. OBJ commented on the picture, typing, “SHEEEEESH.”

With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, seeing how the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson resolve these contract negotiations will be interesting.