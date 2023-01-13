Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence After Footage Of Removal From Flight Surfaces

Odell Beckham Jr. has broken his silence regarding the newly surfaced footage of him being kicked off of an American Airlines flight back in November 2022.

“[yawn emoji] can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in,” tweeted the 30-year-old wide receiver on Thursday (Jan. 12). “All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.”

OBJ was considered to be “uncooperative” and “belligerent,” causing the entire plane to deboard—himself included. Det. Argemis “AC” Colome told PEOPLE, flight attendants “[feared] that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5-hour flight.” The NFL star allegedly didn’t obligate requests to buckle up before takeoff.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, the official reasoning behind his being forced off of the flight was that he “refused to comply with safety protocol.”

The Super Bowl-winning free agent chose to speak out against the claims because, since winning the last Super Bowl, he has been “minding my own biz, staying out the way [and] enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam.”

Beckham later tweeted, “My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No [cap]”

As far as telling his version of the truth, Beckham shared, “First the story came out and I was “unconscious” or “unresponsive” right ?????? So how could I be told to do somethin then……….. plz explain … was my sub conscious suppose to answer ?”

He continued, “How can u be told do somethin while ur dead asleep…….? Plz explain , can we bring in a doctor or physiologist?? Because if when I woke up they would have said “sir put on your seatbelt.” It woulda taken 5 seconds. But that’s not what happened and u weren’t there. Simple.”

The father of one insisted that the incident is not indicative of his character, despite people having “an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in.” When everything initially transpired, Daniel Davillier, Beckham’s attorney, told ESPN that the athlete was sleeping and spiraled because of an “overzealous flight attendant.”

Davillier stated, “At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.”