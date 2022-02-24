Odell Beckham Jr. And Girlfriend Lauren Wood Welcome Their First Child, Zydn

Just four days after Odell Beckham Jr. became a Super Bowl Champion for the first time, he also became a new dad. The 29-year-old welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Lauren Wood—a baby named Zydn. The child’s gender was not specified.

Though recovering from an injury, he and Wood cozied up with their newborn on the couch as seen in a sweet Instagram photo. OBJ captioned the new family photo by expressing, “Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets. This last week has been one that I truly could never forget.”

First, he spoke to his challenging albeit worthwhile football win. “I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me. I reallly mean that!! I was ON,” he began, continuing, “Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not God’s. I know there’s purpose in all of this and it may seem that this journey has come to an end but it’s really just a door opening to a new beginning. Starting it off, as a WORLD CHAMPION.”

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with his girlfriend Lauren Wood at Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OBJ then spoke on the arrival of baby Zydn. “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

With his lady, child, and God on his side, the wide receiver is beyond ready for his comeback year following the recent surgery on his knee. OBJ and Wood were first rumored to be dating back in November 2019 and announced they were expecting in November 2021.