Odell Beckham Jr. Released From Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Star NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been released by the Cleveland Browns following an unsuccessful and often tenuous stint with the organization. The news, which was announced on Friday, comes amid speculation about Beckham Jr.’s relationship with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Since the Browns failed to trade Beckham Jr. to another team prior to the NFL’s deadline, he has been placed on waiver and can be claimed by any team. If he does not get claimed, Beckham Jr. will become a free agent and a coveted one at that. As many as 10 NFL teams have been speculated as being in the market to claim Beckham Jr. on waivers like the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints. Prior to the trade deadline, the Saints were reportedly in trade negotiations with the Browns concerning Beckham Jr. If he. is able to replicate the elite play he displayed as one of the most electrifying receivers in the NFL during his tenure with the New York Giants, he could help tip the scales for an NFL team looking to make a run at the Super Bowl.

After being traded from the Giants and arriving in Cleveland in 2019, Beckham Jr.—a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl, and All-Pro receiver—saw a dramatic drop in his stats, which many pundits and fans have attributed to a lack of on-field chemistry with Mayfield.

Beckham Jr.’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., criticized Mayfield by posting a clip on social media of Mayfield’s failure to get Beckham Jr. the football on several occasions. In the wake of the video, Beckham Jr. was excused from two practices before being released by the Browns, who are currently 4-4 and tied for last place in the AFC North.

Beckham Jr. has yet to issue a statement regarding his release.