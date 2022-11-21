Odell Beckham Jr. To Meet With New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys After Thanksgiving

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The free agency hunger games for Odell Beckham Jr. have seemingly been nailed down to two teams. NFL.com reports that the three-time Pro Bowler plans to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and his former team the New York Giants after the Thanksgiving holiday.

It is worth noting that these are the only known visits, but it is possible the 30-year-old could be meeting with other teams before making his decision on where to sign. OBJ told Complex that the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers have also been calling him, and he is seeking a destination that he can call home.

The visit to the Giants won’t be the first time the Super Bowl winner has been to their facility this season. Beckham visited former teammate Sterling Shepard after the latter tore his ACL, but did not meet with the organization at large.

Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

OBJ previously played for the Big Blue after being drafted 12th overall in 2014. He made the most of his time there, later signing a major five-year, $90 million contract extension in 2018 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns less than seven months later.

As for the Cowboys, multiple players and their owner Jerry Jones have been vocal about their interest in signing the LSU graduate. “We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good,” Jones said.

Both the Giants and Cowboys have been stellar this season, holding 7-2 and 6-3 records, respectively. With the playoffs being viable options for both, Odell Beckham Jr. would be the ideal addition to boost their chances late into the season and make a Super Bowl appearance a real possibility. It will also provide some positivity for the father of one who is currently battling Nike, who allegedly withheld millions of dollars after adding stipulations to his reestablished deal.

OBJ is still in recovery after re-tearing his left ACL in last year’s Super Bowl when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The star receiver caught two passes for 52 receiving yards and one touchdown midway through the first quarter.