Los Angeles Lakers Retire Pau Gasol’s Jersey, Place Next To Kobe Bryant’s

Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers, arguably, have boasted the most talented players to ever step foot on the hardwood. Pau Gasol became the latest to have his jersey retired by the storied franchise.

“I mean life goes by pretty fast, right? In the blink of an eye, you can be a kid playing basketball in your school with your buddies, then all of a sudden, you’re realizing your dream,” the 42-year-old said before the Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, coincidentally another team he spent a portion of his career playing for, on Tuesday Night (March 7).

This wasn’t any normal jersey retirement ceremony, as the six-time All-Star’s No. 16 jersey was sent up into the rafters directly next to the late Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys. “But tonight, it really exceeds any dream or expectation that I’ve had because it means so much. And obviously with Kobe up there, it just adds something meaningful and powerful, and sad and happy, and painful and joyful.”

The Lakers retire Pau Gasol's jersey right next to Kobe's

Pau Gasol's jersey gets retired next to Kobe's



Laker legend forever

"I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi, I really do."



Pau Gasol speaks about Kobe

Together, Bryant and Gasol brought the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals, with back-to-back championship victories in 2009 and 2010. Ever since the Black Mamba tragically passed in January 2020, the Spanish former basketball player has stood by Vanessa Bryant and their children’s side, joining them on holidays or simply providing another piece of their lost husband and father.

“I miss him a lot,” the 2002 Rookie Of The Year said of his late teammate. “There’s nothing I can do about it but to love his family. That’s how I deal with it.”

Pau Gasol is an indelible part of Los Angeles Lakers’ history, and even when his time on Earth is finished, he will forever remain physically within their legendary arena directly next to the man with whom he achieved greatness.