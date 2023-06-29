Philadelphia 76ers Owner Reveals Drake Trolled Him After Loss To Toronto Raptors In 2019 Playoffs

Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake was undeniably one of the most vocal Toronto Raptors supporters during their 2019 championship run. Michael Rubin, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, revealed that the 36-year-old trolled him heavily after the Raptors eliminated the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs.

Rubin appeared on a recent episode of All The Smoke, where he described his worst memory of The 6 God. “In the middle of Game 7 of the playoffs, he sends me a picture of himself wearing Sixers shorts. He said, ‘I’m coming for you,'” the Fanatics CEO recalls. The Her Loss rapper has been long regarded as a jinx when it comes to sports teams, so the 50-year-old was especially concerned upon seeing this.

“As soon as I saw him in Sixers shorts, I said, ‘We’re losing this f**king game.’ That jinx-a** muthaf**ka,” he continued. “By the way, I’ve never seen someone FaceTime me more times and me ignore him more than after that game. He had no chill. We had just lost and he FaceTimed every two seconds. I just never picked up. I just went home depressed.” Check out the clip below.

Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors was a hard-fought battle that ended with then-Raptors star Kawhi Leonard making a fadeaway corner three as time expired in the fourth quarter, thus a very painful loss for Rubin and his organization.

Drake continued his celebrations as the Raptors went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals and secured their first conference victory. They then defeated the Golden State Warriors, who coped with injuries to Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Demarcus Cousins, in six games to secure their first NBA title.

The Toronto rapper rang in this massive feat by releasing The Best In The World Pack, which included two new tracks: “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave” featuring Rick Ross. This was a notable release as 2019 was the first year since 2014 that he didn’t put out a new solo project. The Boy did officially add his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone to streaming services for its 10-year anniversary in Feb. 2019 and compiled several of the loose records put out over his career into the Aug. 2019 release Care Package.