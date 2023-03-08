Plaxico Burress Offers Ja Morant Advice Amid Gun Controversy

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress is the latest athlete to offer Ja Morant some direction during his suspension.

On Tuesday (March 7), the ex-New York Giant paid a visit to The Carton Show, using his history of past controversies as a warning to the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Burress recalled the infamous incident when he accidentally shot himself in an NYC nightclub, resulting in the football player being arrested.

“I would just tell him, if you can’t learn anything, learn from me,” Burress said. “Just make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label moving forward, being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player.”

.@plaxicoburress on what advice he would give to Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/7CdF6AGXpz — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) March 7, 2023

“You want to continue to see him mature as a person as his game is getting better. I think that all just comes with time and, you know, being around the right people.”

According to The New York Times, Burress, 45, accidentally shot himself in the thigh in 2008 at a Manhattan nightclub. Earlier that year, he had scored the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl XLII, granting the athlete his first SB ring. However, after the incident, things just weren’t the same.

The No. 8 pick in the 2000 NFL draft found his career derailed after the incident, with the wideout spending two years in prison for gun-related charges. Unfortunately, the Norfolk, VA native returned to the league in 2011 and just couldn’t recapture the magic he showed on the gridiron prior to his prison stint.

The Memphis Grizzlies previously revealed that Morrant, 23, would be away from the team “for at least two games” after uploading a video to his personal Instagram account where he can be seen brandishing a firearm. Along with his time away from the National Basketball Association, Ja has been accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy after a pick-up game at home.