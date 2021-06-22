Deeper Than Rap: Quality Control Sports Adds A-List Agent To Football Division

QC Sports, subsidiary of media industry powerhouse QC Media Holdings and home to music industry titan, Quality Control Music, has announced the addition of NFL industry veteran Brad Cicala as Managing Partner of their newly launched football division. QC acquired Cicala’s company Terra Firma Sports Management in the agreement.
Cicala adds a career of nearly 20 years of NFL insight, negotiations, and agency experience to the rapidly expanding QC Sports enterprise. He brings with him a stellar roster of clients for both on and off-the-field representation that includes gridiron greats Pierre Garcon, Diontae Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Malcolm Smith, and John Ross III, among others.
“What excited me about working with QC is the synergy in conducting business on par with Fortune 500 companies while still adhering to a family structure,” said Brad Cicala. “Our goals aligned over the past decade with both parties helping young Black men and women transcend entertainment and sports into business, tech, gaming and ultimately a path towards real ownership with entrepreneurial spirit.”
QC Sports Team on the Announcement:
“We are excited to have Brad on board because we’re here to build a global sports business and he’s a proven veteran with experience and a rich history of negotiating strong contracts for his clients. He believes in hard work, family and growing beyond any limits, which are principles we have built QC on.” -Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO Quality Control
“Brad is aligned with our overall goal of global domination and our philosophy of helping our athletes grow beyond the field and fostering long careers of self-sustaining entrepreneurship and creating paths of giving back and impacting not only their own lives but those of their communities” -Tramiel “Twin” Clark, President QC Sports
“QC has been the pinnacle of culture and is building up their sports takeover, so news of Brad joining this team and officially launching the football division is news we all have been waiting to hear!” -Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
“We’re working tirelessly to build QC Sports and it is with great passion that we announce our football division and it’s an honor to have an agent with such respect and esteem amongst his players and the football community joining our QC Family” -Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO Quality Control