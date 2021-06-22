Deeper Than Rap: Quality Control Sports Adds A-List Agent To Football Division

Honorees Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee attend the Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

QC Sports, subsidiary of media industry powerhouse QC Media Holdings and home to music industry titan, Quality Control Music, has announced the addition of NFL industry veteran Brad Cicala as Managing Partner of their newly launched football division. QC acquired Cicala’s company Terra Firma Sports Management in the agreement.

Cicala adds a career of nearly 20 years of NFL insight, negotiations, and agency experience to the rapidly expanding QC Sports enterprise. He brings with him a stellar roster of clients for both on and off-the-field representation that includes gridiron greats Pierre Garcon, Diontae Johnson, DeSean Jackson, Malcolm Smith, and John Ross III, among others.

“What excited me about working with QC is the synergy in conducting business on par with Fortune 500 companies while still adhering to a family structure,” said Brad Cicala. “Our goals aligned over the past decade with both parties helping young Black men and women transcend entertainment and sports into business, tech, gaming and ultimately a path towards real ownership with entrepreneurial spirit.”

QC Sports Team on the Announcement: