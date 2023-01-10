Reggie Bush To Join College Football Hall Of Fame

Reggie Bush was one of the most electrifying players the NCAA had ever seen during his tenure at the University of Southern California. The 37-year-old is now set to be properly honored, as he is among the 18 players slated for the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The Monday announcement via the National Football Foundation also included the University of Florida’s 2007 Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, the Syracuse Orange’s Dwight Freeney, Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, the Oregon Ducks’ LaMichael James, and the Kansas State Wildcats’ Michael Bishop.

The Fox Sports analyst played running back for the USC Trojans from 2003 to 2005, where they won back-to-back national championships in his first two years before losing to the Texas Longhorns in 2005, in what many have called the greatest college football game of all-time.

The former NFL running back also won the Heisman trophy in 2005, though the victory was later nullified in 2010 after the NCAA hit him with sanctions upon discovering he and his family received prohibited resources from a marketing agent while he was a member of the college football powerhouse. USC dissociated from Bush for ten years. His ban was lifted in 2020 and he has been welcomed back with open arms.

As for the Heisman, it is up to the NCAA to revisit his penalties, though historically, they do not reopen old cases. However, given today’s climate of loosening the restrictions on players and advocating for their proper compensation, it is not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Reggie Bush went on to get drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints, whom he played with from 2006 to 2010. The one-time First-Team All-Pro running back was an integral piece of their Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009-2010 season. He also had brief stints with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 2017.