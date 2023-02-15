Rich Paul Announces Sportswear Brand Klutch Athletics

Rich Paul has announced a new sportswear brand called Klutch Athletics. According to a press release, the apparel brand is co-authored with New Balance and will support and serve all athletes throughout their journey including youth, collegiate and professional sports.

The clothing is designed and developed with an athlete-first approach and a desire to welcome all gender identities and sports. Introductory pieces for Klutch Athletics include men’s, women’s, and youth training apparel with style and functionality.

“I’m thrilled to create Klutch Athletics to focus on supporting athletes and the communities in which they live and play,” Paul expressed. “There’s a gap right now that we can fill – creating training product that is functional, but with style. We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation. And there’s no one better than New Balance to build this with. I have a long history with them, I know we share similar values, and everything they are doing right now from product to athletes to collaborations is leading culture.”

“Together, with Rich Paul and Klutch Athletics, our shared goal is to create a unique product collection and storytelling vision that celebrates the intersection of youth sport and culture,” added New Balance Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Merchandising Chris Davis. “Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete. We always strive to take a differentiated approach – this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand.”

Klutch Athletics

Klutch Athletics Chief Design Officer David Creech helped bring the apparel line to life with the New Balance design team.

“We designed the line to help athletes perform their best and look good while doing it,” Creech explained “It will deliver products for all athletes, regardless of sport or gender. We understand what athletes want – product that helps them perform while reflecting the love they have for sport and their community. Every design element of Klutch Athletics apparel has a story, from the branding to the color palette to the product details – everything has a purpose.”

The debut collection will be available for purchase starting April 27 online and at select retail locations. Take a glimpse at Klutch Athletics below.