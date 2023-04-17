Russell Westbrook Barks On Suns Fan For Allegedly Calling Him “Russ Westbrick”

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 03, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

The Phoenix Suns plan to investigate an altercation between a fan and Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook. Footage surfaced online of the two getting into a shouting match.

Per the video, the 2017 NBA MVP can be seen in the club-level lounge seating repeatedly telling a fan “Watch your mouth!” during halftime during the Sunday (April 16) matchup between the Clippers and Suns. Security eventually escorted Westbrook away after the fan stood up and continued yelling at the nine-time All-Star.

Eddie Gonzalez, host of The ETCs and FanDuel’s #RunItBack, was close to the situation. “I was right there… Dude called Russ westbrick. And yeah…,” he tweeted. “0 got the last laugh on the court too,” in reference to the Clippers defeating the Suns 115-110 to take a 1-0 lead in their series.

I was right there… Dude called Russ westbrick. And yeah….



0 got the last laugh on the court too — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) April 17, 2023

#Suns statement on Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan reaction:



"We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review." — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

Russell Westbrook has been the target of a lot of hatred, both in arenas and on social media over the years, and revealed in the past that being called “Westbrick” is a trigger for him.

“When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots,” Russ said. “But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue […]I’ve kind of let it go in the past, because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son.”

Westbrook described how the teacher revealed how much pride his son, Noah, took in his last name. From there, he resolved to never let anyone disrespect his surname ever again.