Russell Wilson Guaranteed To Make $165M In Five-Year Extension With Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson will return as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos for the foreseeable future. The Broncos and Wilson have mutually agreed on a five-year extension worth $245 million with a guaranteed $165 million payout, ESPN confirmed.

The long-term extension was a goal general manager George Paton had since first acquiring Wilson in a trade back in March. Not to mention, Wilson’s deal is the third-most lucrative contract in NFL history—as far as guaranteed money is concerned. The deals ahead of Wilson’s are Deshaun Watson’s $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray’s $189.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos CEO, Carrie Walton Penner, said in a statement that it was “critical to have a great quarterback in this league, and coming in this organization with Russell in place is a tremendous benefit for us.” In total, Wilson will be part of the Bronco franchise for seven years.

Ciara, who is celebrating the launch of her new skincare line, praised her husband with an endearing tweet. “Baby @DangeRussWilson I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much! #3 @Broncos #LetsRide,” she wrote.

Watch Wilson prepare for the upcoming football season with Prime Video below.