Saweetie And Champion Launch ‘Get it Girl’ Campaign Featuring Women College Athletes

Saweetie and athletic retail brand Champion have teamed up to launch the Get It Girl campaign in celebration of women collegiate athletes. Twelve sportswomen were invited to the “Champion Circle” as Saweetie was named the first-ever Global Culture Consultant.

The female athletes selected for the campaign participate in a variety of sports at different institutions and have diverse backgrounds. As described in a press release, the Grammy-nominated rapper and the college undergrads all wear gear that “highlights their unique flair, swagger, and skill” for the campaign. The ladies showcase the latest Champion collections, including the brand’s Soft Touch Sports Bras & Leggings.

As part of the campaign, each woman selected will also receive a two-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) investment as official brand ambassadors and access to mentors, helping develop their professional career interests within the areas of sports, entertainment, media, and marketing. Champion worked with a female-led production team, spearheaded by renowned Director Hannah Lux Davis and famed photographer Leeor Wild.

Currently working on putting the final touches on her debut album, Saweetie was recently honored with the Gamechanger Award during Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event. She was presented the award by her mother.

“Thank you so much for supporting me through my roller coaster journey…’cuz this sh*t ain’t easy,” she said to her Icy Gang. “They can doubt us, but one thing they can’t do is ignore us.”

Read the full list of the athletes selected and take a closer look at Saweetie and the athletes in the campaign images and 30-second ad spot below.

Maya Brady: University of California, LA, Softball

Alissa Pili: University of Southern California, Basketball

Anna McClure: Ohio State, Volleyball

Destiny Martin: Winston Salem State University, Cheer

Helena Sampaio: University of Southern California, Soccer

Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball

Morgan Lewis: Ohio State University, Track & Field

Natalie Chou: University of California, LA, Basketball

Norah Flatley: University of California, LA, Gymnastics

Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading

Sophia Hartwell: University of California, LA, Track & Field

Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field

Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild

Champion Circle Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild

Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild

Maya Brady: University of California, LA, Softball Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild

Morgan Lewis: Ohio State University, Track & Field and Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild

(L-R) Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading, Alissa Pili: University of Southern California, Basketball, Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field, and Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball Champion Get It Girls/Leeoor Wild