Scottie Pippen Lists His Home On Airbnb For Tokyo Olympics

If you want to feel like a true baller while watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two-time gold medalist and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen has you covered. Today (July 14), Pippen announced a partnership with Airbnb to allow a select group of lucky guests to stay in the NBA Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bull’s Chicagoland home during this year’s international competition.

Pippen will host three one-night stays for up to four guests per night on August 2, August 4, and August 6 for $92 per night, a sly reference to the year he and the rest of the 1992 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team’s took home the gold. Guests will be able to chop it up with Scottie himself during a virtual meet-and-greet upon check-in and will have the opportunity to show off their own skills on the defensive stalwart’s indoor basketball court. Access to Pippen’s indoor theater for a luxurious viewing of the Olympic Games is also included in the one-of-a-kind package. Guests can also take a blast to the past by viewing archival footage of Pippen and the original Dream Team’s iconic victory at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, perusing his vast collection of memorabilia, and much more.

Fans who are unable to book a stay at Pippen’s crib will be able to book Online Experiences via Airbnb with Scottie and fellow Dream Teamers Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing, as well as upwards of 200 other Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences that guests can book for the duration of the Olympics on Airbnb.

Booking for a stay at Pippen’s home opens Thursday (July 22) at 1 p.m. EDT at airbnb.com/scottiepippen.