Former Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens Player Alex Collins Dies In Motorcycle Accident

Alex Collins #41 of the Seattle Seahawks waves before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

The NFL community, and the professional football community at large, suffered a tragic loss this past weekend. Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident, just under two weeks before his 29th birthday.

Per CNN, investigators stated the late 28-year-old was driving his motorcycle late Sunday evening (Aug. 13) on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., and crashed into the rear of an SUV. The impact caused him to go through the rear passenger-side window and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” Collins’ family said in a statement shared by the Seahawks on Monday night (Aug. 14). “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief.”

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in his own statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

Alex Collins was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent one season there before being released and getting signed to the Ravens practice squad. He worked his way up to becoming their starting running back and, in his first season in 2017, came just 27 yards shy of a 1000-yard rushing year. A season-ending foot injury limited him to 10 games the following season before he did not play at all in 2019. Collins eventually made his way back to Seattle for the 2020-2021 season.

Collins finished his five-season NFL career with 483 carries, 1997 yards, and 18 touchdowns. He kept his professional football career alive in 2023 by joining the Memphis Showboats roster in the United States Football League. VIBE sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Alex Collins. Check out some of his highlights below.