Sha’Carri Richardson Offered $250K Deal With Vaping Company

Sha'Carri Richardson after winning the Women's 100 Meter final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Ore.

Sha’Carri Richardson has reportedly been offered a brand partnership after her recent controversy. The track star has reportedly been offered $250,000 to represent Dr.Dabber according to TMZ. The company requested Richardson become an ambassador after she tested positive for THC, resulting in the athlete missing the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We are saddened to learn of your recent suspension from the US Track and Field team due to THC and missing the opportunity to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. At Dr. Dabber, we believe that THC can actually have many positive effects on an athlete’s recovery and overall mental wellbeing,” Dr. Dabber wrote in an offer letter obtained by TMZ.

“Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber.” The letter went on to explain, “This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.”

As VIBE previously reported, Richardson, 21, was not selected to join the USA Track and Field team after testing positive for THC, and receiving a 30-day suspension. Although her suspension would have expired before the relay races, the team decided to leave her off the Olympic roster.

“First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability – and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track,” said a statement issued by USATF.

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games.

According to the official website, Dr. Dabber was founded in 2013 to create the perfect vaporizer. The company aims to “create portable vaporizers that are convenient and reliable, yet potent and effective. Vaporizers that are stylish enough to use anywhere but stealthy enough to keep a low profile.”