Sha’Carri Richardson Regrets ‘Today’ Show Interview About Olympics Ban

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women's 200m during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

Sha’Carri Richardson revealed on Twitter her regret for opening up in an interview following her Olympics ban in 2021. The track star was prohibited from competing after a drug test found cannabis in her system. Cannabis was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of prohibited substances. According to the organization, its substance meets the criteria of posing a health risk to athletes and having the potential to enhance performance, while violating the spirit of sport.

In the virtual interview, she spoke with hosts of the TODAY show explaining actions, a move she reveals she now wishes she never made.

“I wish I never did this .” the athlete tweeted, sharing a clip from the interview. “I wish I had the choice when it was time for me to tell my story.”

Sha’Carri Richardson attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

During the July 2021 interview, the now 22-year-old opened up about learning of the death of her biological during an interview, taking ownership, and encouraging her fans that she will compete again.

“In some type of way, I was just trying to hide my pain,” she said at the time. “I want to take responsibility for my actions. I’m not looking for an excuse.”

On Thursday (June 23), Richardson failed to advance out of a preliminary heat in the 100 meters. According to the Washington Post, she came in fifth with a time of 11.31, although she clocked 10.85 earlier this month and finished second overall in the 100 at a meet in New York. The young athlete can still qualify for the world championship if she ends up in the top three during the women’s 200 meters, which starts on Saturday (June 25).

View Sha’Carri Richardson’s tweet below.