Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story.

“Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,” she wrote in the Instagram caption of one video. She went on to describe what allegedly occurred in the clip.

“In the beginning of the video you can hear a Caucasian male state that he doesn’t give a f as a man that male flight attendant is intimidating a woman. Also the captain not doing anything to help the situation and this flight attendant has the applause when I exited the plane when I’m pretty serious the disrespect I received would not have happened if I was a one of them. One of them even stated good luck with your ban ( I see he took the time to do some research but not stand up for what’s right).”

Sha’Carri Richardson runs in the Women’s 100 Metres during the Weltklasse Zurich 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadion Letzigrund on September 08, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

According to MSN, the Texas representative shared a post on her Instagram story describing how the flight attendant “asked to see that my phones were in airplane mode at this point, which I did in front of him.”

An additional story post shared by Richardson accused the flight attendant of having “unprofessional behavior.”

Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the Women’s 100 Metres during the Weltklasse Zurich 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at Stadion Letzigrund on September 08, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

A second video showed flight attendants informing her that the captain asked for her removal. The 22-year-old then asked if the captain was aware of the entire ordeal.

Another passenger can be heard sharing their frustration with the delay caused by the athlete’s situation.

In both Instagram uploads, Richardson was supported in the comments by dozens of public figures who agreed that she was not in the wrong. Among those empowering Richardson included Odell Beckham Jr., who was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in November 2022.

“TELLL ME U GIT KICKED OFFF THE AMERICAN FLIGHT FOR NO REASON,” he typed in one comment. “LOLOLOL MANNN LISTEN” he wrote in another.

In a statement provided to NBC News, an American Airlines spokesperson detailed, “We reaccomodated the customer on a later flight and a member of our team has reached out to learn more.”