Sha’Carri Richardson Runs Fastest Women’s 100m Of 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson of USA celebrates after winning the Women's 100m final during the Diamond League 2023 meeting at Khalifa International Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Doha, Qatar.

Sha’Carri Richardson is on the run of a lifetime–pun intended. The 23-year-old ran the fastest women’s 100m time of 2023 this week.

Richardson appeared at the United States Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday (July 6) and set things off right from the beginning. She ran a world-leading 10.71 seconds in the opening heat of the 100m dash, finishing .25 seconds faster than second-place runner Brittany Brown. This time put her ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, who ran an impressive 10.75 at the Oslo Diamond League in June.

This record-setting run bolstered Sha’Carri’s chances of joining the World Championships in Budapest next month, as she will now appear at Friday’s (July 7) semifinals. It also marks a personal best in her career.

Sha'Carri Richardson ?? runs the fastest time in the world this year over 100m in 10.71s!?

Just the heats at the US Championships.pic.twitter.com/EbbSHBLwl1 — Oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) July 6, 2023

Notably, Richardson ran an even faster time than this back in April, with 10.57 seconds at the Miramar Invitational. This would have clocked her in at the fourth fastest time in history, however, the run was nullified due to being “wind-aided.”

The young star has reversed her fortunes ever since her controversial removal from competition back in 2021 for testing positive for cannabis. The former LSU Lady Tiger stated that she used cannabis as a coping mechanism for the loss of her mother. She was expected to be one of the standouts at the Tokyo Olympic Games that year after winning the women’s 100 meters at the US trials.

In 2022, she failed to qualify for the World Championships. Given her performance at the US Championships so far this year, Richardson looks primed to make her debut at the global event and give the competition a run for their money.