Shannon Sharpe Addresses Altercation With Ja Morant’s Father At Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Shannon Sharpe has broken his silence on his altercation with Tee Morant during an exhibition between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (Jan. 20).

“They didn’t want this smoke,” the ex-NFL Tight End said of Tee and the Grizzlies in a quick interview with ESPN as he walked back to his seat following the melee. “They do all this talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

ESPN reports that the chaos began as tension escalated throughout the night between Sharpe, who had courtside seats, and NBA star Dillion Brooks, with the F1 commentator, initially talking smack.

“I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F**k me,'” Shannon told the sports pub. “I said, ‘f**k you’ back.”

The criticism lodged at Brooks catalyzed the altercation, with Brooks pressing him. Ja Morant and Steven Adams then interposed themselves in the war of words, with Ja’s father soon entering the fray.

Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe have to be separated at halftime of Lakers vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/eh01loYXKJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

Finally, Crypto.com Arena erupted as the animosity shifted to the former Denver Broncos athlete and Tee, with the former repeatedly yelling, “I bet you won’t!” to the latter in the heat of the squabble.

The heated and chaotic exchange was silenced as the arena security escorted Shannon from his seat and into the tunnel. Memphis would ultimately lose the game to the struggling Lakers, to which reporters asked Brooks whether or not the altercation played a role in the aftermath.

While he didn’t answer directly, he did take a shot at the 54-year-old commentator. “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never come back in the game,” he said.