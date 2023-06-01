Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Shannon Sharpe’s time on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed will reportedly be coming to a close in the very near future. The 54-year-old will leave the show following the NBA Finals in June.

Per the New York Post, Sharpe and Fox Sports, the parent company of FS1, have reached a buyout agreement. The NFL Hall Of Famer’s popular podcast Club Shay Shay will also be leaving the network, closing off a nearly seven-year stint under Fox Sports and its subsidiary.

Though no reason for the buyout has been given, many speculate that the three-time Super Bowl champion is stepping away due to growing friction between his co-host Skip Bayless and himself. While the appeal of the show was the fact that they argued topics passionately, namely LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys, the lines between entertainment and reality blurred after the former First Take host’s response to Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury back in January.

Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQQK0njiQZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

Hamlin fell into cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Skip Bayless drew the ire of many fans and pundits when he tweeted “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.” Seemingly, he cared more about the game’s effect on playoff positioning than Hamlin’s health and well-being.

Sharpe skipped the following day’s episode of Undisputed, and when he returned on that Wednesday (Jan. 4), he addressed Skip for not taking down his tweet. Skip retorted that he stood by what he said and the two went back and forth, with Sharpe becoming visibly frustrated whenever Bayless interrupted him.

Perhaps time will tell what caused Sharpe’s departure from the show, but the true intrigue comes in what his next move will be and who FS1 will hire to officially take his seat.