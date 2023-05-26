Shannon Sharpe’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized, $1M In Jewelry And Bags Stolen

The home of FOX Sports analyst and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe was burglarized last week in the latest instance of intruders breaking into a celebrity’s property. According to TMZ Sports, several items worth upwards of $1 million — including a handful of luxury watches, expensive pieces of jewelry, and designer bags — were taken during the incident. Authorities say the burglary occurred in Los Angeles last Friday (May 19) between 7 PM and 9:30 PM while Sharpe was not home.

The Undisputed cohost is said to have left the property to attend dinner with friends, but noticed something suspicious upon returning home and called the police. No visible signs of forced entry were discovered by responding officers. No suspects have been arrested and an investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Sharpe has also requested the public’s help in catching those responsible for the burglary, as the 54-year-old has put up a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of his property and/or the arrest of the culprit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Harry How/Getty Images

In addition to the burglary of his home, the Hall-of-Fame tight end has made headlines with his remarks about retired NBA player Kwame Brown, whom he says should be on “the Mount Rushmore” of NBA busts. On Thursday (May 25), Sharpe reacted to critical comments made by Brown about LeBron James, whom Sharpe is a staunch supporter of, during an episode of Undisputed.

“He said, ‘You’re supposed to be great.’ Kwame! Of all the people, he should never, ever question anybody’s greatness,” Sharpe said. “If there’s a Mount Rushmore for busts in the NBA history—whether he’s the first head, the second head, the third, or the fourth—he’s on my Rushmore of bust NBA players.

The three-time Super Bowl champion continued, adding “There’s no question. … [LeBron] is top five of the greatest players to ever play… You were supposed to be an all-time great player. Not LeBron, LeBron James is everything people thought he would be and more.” The retired athlete concluded his defense of Bron, claiming Kwame’s initial criticism was based on “emotion.”

Watch Shannon Sharpe address Kwame Brown’s comments below.