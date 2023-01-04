Shannon Sharpe Returns To ‘Undisputed,’ Gets Into Argument With Skip Bayless

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Shannon Sharpe made his return to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday morning (Jan. 4), but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. The 54-year-old got into an argument with his co-host, Skip Bayless, after being interrupted.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was in the middle of explaining his absence from the show on Tuesday (Jan. 3) when he brought up the former First Take host’s controversial tweet about how the NFL would proceed in rescheduling the suspended Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest.

“There’s been a lot of speculation of why I wasn’t on here yesterday and I won’t get into speculation or conjecture or innuendos, but I will say this: Watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different,” the NFL Hall Of Famer said. He then directed his attention to Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe: "Skip tweeted something, hopefully Skip will take it down."



Skip Bayless: "Timeout. I'm not gonna take it down because I stand by what I tweeted."



Shannon: "I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me."



“Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down-” Sharpe said before being cut off by the 71-year-old. “Timeout, timeout. I’m not gonna take it down because I stand by what I tweeted,” Bayless said.

The Club Shay Shay host became visibly flustered at this point.

“Skip, let me finish. You know what, go ahead,” Sharpe said, frustrated at his co-host’s insistence on defending his tweet in the middle of him making a statement. “I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me […] I was just going to say, Skip, I didn’t want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin wasn’t the issue. We should’ve been talking about him, not getting into your tweet. That’s what I was going to say.”

“I was under the impression you weren’t going to bring this up,” Skip retorted. “Because nobody here had a problem with that tweet.”

The former Denver Broncos tight end replied, “Clearly the bosses wanted you to offer an explanation, so clearly somebody had a problem.” After his co-host continued to argue, Sharpe finally gave up and moved on.

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

On Monday evening (Jan. 2), Skip Bayless tweeted “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.” Notably, this tweet followed a series of tweets where he acknowledged the Bills’ safety’s injury and offered his condolences, but the internet went ablaze calling the sports writer out for the ill timing of this thought.

On Tuesday morning’s (Jan. 3) episode of Undisputed, Skip did not acknowledge or apologize for the tweet. Rather, he apologized to anyone who may have been offended by his attempt to conduct the show as normal while everyone was still reeling from what they saw during the Monday Night Football game.

Terrell Owens, Kendrick Perkins, and Stephen Jackson were among the former athletes and public figures who took issue with Skip’s tweet.