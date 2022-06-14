Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back At Fan Over Kobe Bryant ‘Rings’ Comment

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal reacts to his former players seated in the audience with Kobe Bryant looking on during unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is universally regarded as one of the greatest centers to ever play the game. Dominating the NBA to the tune of four NBA titles, three consecutive NBA Finals MVP awards, a regular-season MVP Award, and one NBA scoring title, Shaq’s fourth and final NBA ring was captured with the Miami Heat in 2006. However, he is most known for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he secured his first three NBA Finals trophies alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant—forming one of the greatest duos not only in basketball but in sports history.

While Bryant lamented the pressure to transcend Shaq’s shadow during their time as teammates, the Big Aristotle is widely regarded as the alpha of the tandem. Yet, one user on social media recently argued the contrary, declaring that Shaq would’ve never won those three rings without Kobe. As a result, O’Neal clapped back and noted that no star player can win a championship on their own, before telling the commentator to drop the topic in not-so-kind words.

“No person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up,” he retorted,” referencing fellow Hall of Famers and NBA Champions Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Shaq joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, the same year Kobe was drafted and traded to the team. The pair played eight seasons together, winning three consecutive NBA titles from 2000-2002 before Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat following the 2003-2004 NBA season. O’Neal would win an NBA title with the Heat in 2006, while Bryant remained with the Lakers and won two additional NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards in 2009 and 2010.